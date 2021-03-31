Atmospheric Arrivals: (A) Restless Spirit Returns Through Queer Time, Space and Memory

Online film by Ayo Tsalithaba. April 9-May 9. http://www.xpace.info

“This film is at once a living archive/polytemporal memory bank and a love letter to my other selves. I am inspired by the work of Akwaeke Emezi, Keguro Macharia, Sylvia Wynter, José Esteban Muñoz, and others who have pushed me to think about queer elsewheres and Black diasporic desire and (be)longing. This film has helped me articulate what I call “atmospheric arrival”, which refers to the ways in which one can come into being through imagination and by reaching across spacetimes to “fetch” the self. “