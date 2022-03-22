BBSD SHOWCASE: Building Black Success Through Design

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 22, 2022

Please join us for the public opening of The Building Black Success Through Design (BBSD) SHOWCASE at Collision Gallery on March 26th (5-8PM)

The BBSD SHOWCASE at Collision Gallery highlights the work created during the BBSD mentorship program. The Building Black Success Through Design (BBSD) is a free mentorship program for Black high school students interested in Architecture and Design. This program is designed by Black Students in Design (BSD) and supported by the Daniels Faculty.

This is public event with limited capacity, so please RSVP to the opening.

We encourage all guests to wear a mask during the opening.

Additional Details

Location Address - 18 Wellington Street West Toronto, ON M5J 1J1

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

