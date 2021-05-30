Beach Guild of Fine Art Summer Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsBeach Guild of Fine Art Summer Show

Online show by members of the Beach Guild of Fine Art who have been showing their paintings in the Beach neighbourhood for the last 27 years. July 1 to August 31. http://beachartguildshowandsale.ca

 

2021-07-01 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-08-31 @ 11:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

