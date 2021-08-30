- News
We Invite You
To celebrate our local artisans at the Beech Community Market!
We have gathered an eclectic and extremely gifted selection of artists who will be showcasing their unique offerings. Come take a stroll and support these great talents.
Saturday September 11th from 9am-4pm
4 Carlaw Ave, Toronto
It’s always a great day to go to the Beech!
Venue Name - Beech Nursery
Event Price - Free