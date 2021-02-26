Workman Arts’ annual Being Scene exhibition is back for its 20th anniversary! Going digital for the first time, Being Scene 2021 will be offered virtually and includes three exhibitions: a guest-curated exhibition of 11 commissioned artworks, a juried exhibition of 60 artists, and a retrospective exhibition honouring the 20th anniversary of Being Scene. March 4-28, opening reception 7 pm Mar 4. beingscene.workmanarts.com

The exhibition also includes a program of free, virtual events. With the exhibition scheduled for exactly a year from when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, the curated portion responds to the tumultuous past – and current – year. Yet rather than proposing a theme that orbits around the pandemic, guest curator Jacqueline Kok encourages us to think through the different ways in which we respond or have trouble responding to the many deep-rooted scars that have resurfaced as a result of the health crisis, as well as the fluctuating meanings of normality.

For accessibility needs or questions, please get in touch with Justina Zatzman at justina_zatzman@workmanarts.com or 416-583-4339 ext. 9.

Image details: Mustafa Khan, Eating Grass, 2017