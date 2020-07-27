NOW MagazineAll EventsBespoke Floral Exhibit ‘Fleurs de Villes’ Blooms in Bloor-Yorkville August 5-9

Bespoke Floral Exhibit ‘Fleurs de Villes’ Blooms in Bloor-Yorkville August 5-9

The self-guided (and socially distant friendly) 5-day long activation, August 5-9, will feature unique, luxury floral designs by some of the GTA’s best florists, beautifully spread throughout Toronto’s Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. The must-see event taking place at locations including Manulife Centre, Yorkville Village, Yorkville Lane and more will include surprising floral activations, installations, pop-ups and more, with proceeds supporting The Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Visitors can also look forward to the Flower Garden Market on Sunday, August 9th in partnership with local florists, gardeners and growers, all who have been impacted by COVID-19.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-05 @ 09:00 AM to
2020-08-09 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

55 Bloor St W, Toronto, Manulife Centre
 

Venue

Manulife Centre
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01
 
 

