Nathan Cole: Biophilia in Black and White

Nov 17, 2021

A week-long solo exhibition by Nathan Cole featuring his highly detailed wildlife portraits on scratchboard. These handmade works are created by using metal quills to scratch away the black surface, building an image through repetition and pressure. These works have to be seen in person to be truly appreciated.

OFFICIAL OPENING NIGHT – Dec. 2nd, 7 – 9 pm

Due to limitations, only 5 people can be allowed into the gallery at a time.

Location Address - 978 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H1

Event Price - Free

Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM to
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Show Gallery

Art Exhibition

Art

