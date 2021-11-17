Nathan Cole: Biophilia in Black and White

A week-long solo exhibition by Nathan Cole featuring his highly detailed wildlife portraits on scratchboard. These handmade works are created by using metal quills to scratch away the black surface, building an image through repetition and pressure. These works have to be seen in person to be truly appreciated.

OFFICIAL OPENING NIGHT – Dec. 2nd, 7 – 9 pm

Due to limitations, only 5 people can be allowed into the gallery at a time.