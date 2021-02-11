NOW MagazineAll EventsBlack Heroes in History: Fiction 2021 by Tredel The Comic God

Black Heroes in History: Fiction 2021 by Tredel The Comic God

Black Heroes in History: Fiction 2021 by Tredel The Comic God

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Online art expose via Instagram for Toronto artist Tredel Lambert (aka Tredel the Comic God) Highlights Black Heroes in History: Fiction 2021.
This month, Toronto Artist Tredel Lambert, aka Tredel the Comic God, has boldly taken on the challenge of highlighting iconic and heroic Black characters in fiction. He hopes that by highlighting new characters each week, he will help share positive images and inspiration that he benefited from and enjoyed while growing up. Feb 10.

https://www.instagram.com/tredelthecomicgod/?fbclid=IwAR3G-gtjcU7s75b7gmq8uS74AOZM2fPhFLm6wSr3HC21W5N_HGb9EYDVUiU

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-10 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-02-28 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.