Black Heroes in History: Fiction 2021 by Tredel The Comic God

This month, Toronto Artist Tredel Lambert, aka Tredel the Comic God, has boldly taken on the challenge of highlighting iconic and heroic Black characters in fiction. He hopes that by highlighting new characters each week, he will help share positive images and inspiration that he benefited from and enjoyed while growing up. Feb 10.

https://www.instagram.com/tredelthecomicgod/?fbclid=IwAR3G-gtjcU7s75b7gmq8uS74AOZM2fPhFLm6wSr3HC21W5N_HGb9EYDVUiU