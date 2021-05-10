Introducing Bloom Festival, a festival celebrating the artistic works that have bloomed out of Toronto in this turbulent, transformative year.

Over a year ago, our world shut down at the hands of a global pandemic. Followed by major fights for social justice and equality, political scandals, and devastating environmental disasters, 2020 continued to take us on a wild ride. Still, many artists in Toronto continued to create, planting seeds fuelled by these defining moments in history. At Bloom Fest, we’re paying tribute to the creations that have sprouted from these seeds.

Launching June 1, Bloom Fest will be a free, virtual month-long festival, featuring works from Toronto artists of all mediums and backgrounds. Guests are encouraged to support artists with a Pay-What-You-Can entry donation. Join us for a month-long exhibition jam-packed with galleries, live performances, and amazing talent. The festival will be capped off with a week-long series of ticketed Q&A panel discussions with the artists via Zoom.

We hope that Bloom Fest will be a place for the local arts community to come together to connect, reflect, and honour the power of the arts, because where art blooms, so does hope. Make sure to register and save the date. We’ll see you there!

Featuring: Affrica Spence, Antony Cheng, Bad Breed, Barbara Simms, Courtney Taticek & Jasmine Au, Elvin Velasco, Eva Connelly-Miller & Julien Bradley-Combs, Half Light Dance Project, Jasmine Liaw, John Babu, Kéïta Fournier-Pelletier & Kaelin Isserlin, Mayumi Lashbrook, Mirka Loiselle & Jocelyne Lamarche, SaMel Tanz, Sherry Shayan, Taylor Hunt & Szparlo Productions, The Playground Project, Vince Maccarone’s Los Variants, Wilfred Lee, Zoe Kwan, and many more artists!

June 4 @ 8pm – ‘In Ferocious Love’ Bad Breed – Live Music

June 10 @ 7pm – ‘Shared Diary’ Eva Connelly-Miller & Julien Bradley-Combs – Live Dance & Music

June 15 @ 8pm – Live Performance TBC

Everyone must register for a free ticket to view the festival. Before it opens, they will receive a password to enter.

Tickets to view: free

PWYC option for tickets

All Access Pass Q&A Panels: $40 General Admission | $20 Students/Arts Workers

One Q&A Panel: $10 General Admission | $5 Students/Artsworkers