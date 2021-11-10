New restaurants

Nov 10, 2021

BMO 1st Art! celebrates the creativity of art school students from over 100 post-secondary institutions across Canada. Every year BMO Financial Group invites the deans and instructors of undergraduate-level certificate, diploma, or degree programmes in studio art to select from their graduating classes three students whose ability and imagination place them 1st among their peers. Nov 16-Dec 8.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 16th, 2021 @ 09:00 AM
Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

