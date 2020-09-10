NOW MagazineAll EventsBRANDON STEEN “BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER”

BRANDON STEEN “BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER”

BRANDON STEEN “BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER”

Contemporary realism painter Brandon Steen dynamically captures through his paintings the soul of Toronto, this time through the bastions of honest eats,Toronto Diners.

2020-09-10@12:00 PM to
2020-10-04@03:00 PM
 

Elaine Fleck Gallery
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 

