Brandon Steen: “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”

NOW MagazineAll EventsBrandon Steen: “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”

Contemporary realism painter Brandon Steen dynamically captures through his paintings the soul of Toronto, this time through the bastions of honest eats, Toronto Diners. September 10-October 4. Free.

www.elainefleckgallery.com

Additional Details

Location - Elaine Fleck Gallery

 

Date And Time

2020-09-10@12:00 PM to
2020-10-04@03:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Elaine Fleck Gallery
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Elaine Fleck Gallery

