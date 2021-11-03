Gallery 1313 presents the exhibition Breaching Nirvana. Nov 13-Dec 20.

This piece grew out of a need to come to terms with a traumatic period in the artist’s life. Mitchell was entangled in a relationship with someone who was badly addicted to crack cocaine. By the time she discovered this, it was extremely difficult to disentangle herself from the relationship and it took a lot of willpower and strength to finally end it permanently. In Breaching Nirvana, Churla Mitchell conveys the feeling of freedom that she finally achieved.

Churla Mitchell

Churla Mitchell is a multi-media, bi-polar performance and visual artist and maker of things. She studied painting and sculpture at The Alberta College of Art and Fashion Design at George Brown College. Her medium use includes watercolor, indigo, and other natural dyes, wax encaustic, embroidery, knitting, crystals, oil paint, and plant matter. She grew up under the influence of the Northern Lights in Alberta and moved east at the age of nineteen to follow her artistic dreams. She reads Runes as a divination method for personal spiritual growth and has a crystal practice as well as being an avid gardener.