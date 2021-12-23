Readers' Choice 2021

Breaking the Frame at Royal Ontario Museum

Dec 22, 2021

Experience the unexpected in the North American debut of Breaking the Frame, featuring one of the earliest photographs taken by a female artist, unusual subject matter from the biggest names in photography, and portraits from photo studios in West Africa and India. Explore more than 90 original and vintage prints from the Solander collection that inspire new and unconventional approaches to photo history.

Breaking the Frame showcases many accomplished artists of the 19th and 20th centuries – from Malick Sidibé and Florence Henri to Lang Jingshan, Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Henry Fox Talbot, Robert Frank, and Dorothea Lange – who have helped shape photography, offering a global perspective on the medium that pushes our understanding beyond the conventional.

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen's Park, Toronto ON M5S 2C6

Event Price - $18 to $31

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Jan 16th, 2022 @ 05:30 PM

Location

ROM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

