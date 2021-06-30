Brennan Stalford – Frizzle Fry

Paintings by the Pasadena, CA.-based artist Brennan Stalford. June 30-July 25. At A Room With a View Gallery, 129 Tecumseth. www.arwavg.com

Originally from Guelph, Stalford’s paintings present a multi-layered exploration of the complexity and mischief of human nature. His visual language is built using free-flowing mark making that incorporates a unique visual alphabet composed of invented symbols and recognizable items/objects. Through this language Stalford presents the viewer with an abstracted interpretation of philosophy and art history. Regardless of the medium, Stalford’s distinctive authorship transcends the boundaries of both the surface and imagination.

Frizzle Fry is made up of a selection of works that Stalford has been creating during our present circumstances. Wherein the artist found himself stranded in Chicago attempting to complete his BFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. As such many of these painting were only recently completed at the artists home in Guelph, after a long period of process and creation.

@brennan.stalford