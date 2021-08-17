An exhibition presenting a selection of works from the Canada Modern archive. Discover the first golden era of Canadian modernist graphic design with 30 pieces by celebrated designers from the years 1960-85 to include the Montreal Summer Olympics, Expo 67, CBC, and Canadian National Railways alongside many lesser-known projects that have contributed to a truly bold and distinct Canadian visual identity – one that still resonates with us today.

Presented as part of DesignTO Festival 2021.

Details:

Exhibition is in-person and free. All are welcome.

No registration required.

Hours:

Mon – Closed

Tues-Sat, 12-6PM

Sun 12-4PM

Venue is TTC accessible. Dundas West station and 504 King streetcar.

