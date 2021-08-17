- News
An exhibition presenting a selection of works from the Canada Modern archive. Discover the first golden era of Canadian modernist graphic design with 30 pieces by celebrated designers from the years 1960-85 to include the Montreal Summer Olympics, Expo 67, CBC, and Canadian National Railways alongside many lesser-known projects that have contributed to a truly bold and distinct Canadian visual identity – one that still resonates with us today.
Presented as part of DesignTO Festival 2021.
Details:
Exhibition is in-person and free. All are welcome.
No registration required.
Hours:
Mon – Closed
Tues-Sat, 12-6PM
Sun 12-4PM
Venue is TTC accessible. Dundas West station and 504 King streetcar.
—
canadamodern.org
designto.org
313designmarket.com
Event Price - $0
Your Email Address - rsvp@canadamodern.org
Venue Address - 313 Roncesvalles Avenue