COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Canada Modern

An exhibition presenting a selection of works from the Canada Modern archive. Discover the first golden era of Canadian modernist.

Aug 16, 2021

Canada Modern

2 2 people viewed this event.

An exhibition presenting a selection of works from the Canada Modern archive. Discover the first golden era of Canadian modernist graphic design with 30 pieces by celebrated designers from the years 1960-85 to include the Montreal Summer Olympics, Expo 67, CBC, and Canadian National Railways alongside many lesser-known projects that have contributed to a truly bold and distinct Canadian visual identity – one that still resonates with us today. 

Presented as part of DesignTO Festival 2021. 

 

Details:

Exhibition is in-person and free. All are welcome.

No registration required.

 

Hours:

Mon – Closed

Tues-Sat, 12-6PM

Sun 12-4PM

 

Venue is TTC accessible. Dundas West station and 504 King streetcar. 

canadamodern.org

designto.org

313designmarket.com

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Your Email Address - rsvp@canadamodern.org

Venue Address - 313 Roncesvalles Avenue

Date And Time
2021-08-17 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-08-29 @ 06:00 PM

Location
313 Roncesvalles Avenue, 313 Design Market

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends