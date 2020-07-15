NOW MagazineAll EventsCarlos Bunga: A Sudden Beginning

Carlos Bunga: A Sudden Beginning

Museum of Contemporary Art
16
Jul
-
04
Oct

For his first exhibition in Canada, Portuguese, Barcelona-based artist Carlos Bunga has been invited to produce two major site-responsive works for MOCA. Inspired by the simplicity of the museum’s architecture and the rhythm of its columns, Bunga will both stress and challenge the structure’s physicality. His formidable installations and nomadic sensibility will deepen his long-standing inquiry into some of the most poignant subjects of our time: stability, certainty and permanence. Runs to October 4.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-16 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-10-04 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

158 Sterling Rd, Toronto
 

Venue

Museum of Contemporary Art
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

MOCA Toronto is motivated by our belief that museums can be culturally and socially useful. We promote exceptional artistic thinking and provide a community space for discourse and creativity. Working across all contemporary art forms, we empower the local Toronto art scene, while informing the international. MOCA Toronto is an accessible, welcoming hub rooted and engaged in a culturally rich neighbourhood; it is here, through art, that you can feel the specialness of this invigorating and hyper-diverse city.

