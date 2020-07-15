Carlos Bunga: A Sudden Beginning

For his first exhibition in Canada, Portuguese, Barcelona-based artist Carlos Bunga has been invited to produce two major site-responsive works for MOCA. Inspired by the simplicity of the museum’s architecture and the rhythm of its columns, Bunga will both stress and challenge the structure’s physicality. His formidable installations and nomadic sensibility will deepen his long-standing inquiry into some of the most poignant subjects of our time: stability, certainty and permanence. Runs to October 4.