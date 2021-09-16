Carrie Perreault

The Corner Gallery at the Mews presents The silence between two thoughts, an exhibition of drawings and sculptures that use material inquiry to reframe childhood trauma into a state of investigation. Thu-Sun, 1-6 pm or by appt. 408 Delaware. http://www.cornergalleryatthemews.com

In her drawings, there is a playfulness in the shapes brought forward with the often-bright use of colour but not at a cost to their sensitivity. The floating forms that sit centered on the page conjure up almost recognizable architectural elements or FF&E. Her sculptural works are of plaster infills of HVAC duct registers, transitions and connectors. The casts are unpolished and imperfect—the rawness of the finishing and the softness of the muted colours alludes to a domestic space that is unbuilt.

Perreault’s practice involves a mode of creation—embodied disassociation at times—that sits between emotional immediacy and a process of gathering what has been lost. Using repetition and the multiple as a meditative mechanism provides grounding. The groupings of objects help to fend off ideas of scarcity and provide manageable space for frightening experiences.

There are two steps to enter the gallery and there is no ramp access.

carrieperreault.com