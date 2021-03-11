Centennial Student Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsCentennial Student Show

Leslie Grove Gallery presents SeeSaw, an online group exhibition of 18 artists navigating the waters of their lives, sometimes in balance, and sometimes off. March 16-21. http://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-16 @ 08:00 AM to
2021-03-21 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Virtual Event

