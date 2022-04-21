The Thompson Landry Gallery invites you to discover Chaos, an exciting and dynamic exhibition of new works by Montreal artist Yoakim Bélanger. Chaos is a dramatic examination of the human spirit, exploring the boundaries between abstraction and figuration. In this new series, subjects are reduced to abstracted shapes and splashes of colour, paralleling the artist’s intention to strip humanity to its essence. Yoakim Bélanger’s latest works on stainless steel mirror, aluminum, and oxidized steel, as well as a series of limited edition works on handmade paper will be on display at the Thompson Landry Gallery from April 21 to May 15, 2022,

For the artist, in each face or body there is a story – an experience – as we are all an embodiment of our journeys; each is unique and carries its share of shadow and light. Bélanger reflects this in his work by breaking away from harmonious resolutions. Instead, a constant battle takes place – a fight for reconciliation rather than domination, for the cohabitation in equal parts of a subject, matter, and colour. This fragile harmony does not let us quickly forget the formless magma from which the image came to be.

The critical state of our planet, as well as the fragility and beauty of the human body and soul are recurring themes in the artist’s practice. The traces of time on Bélanger’s metals hold the primitive blueprint to his work. With his brush, the artist coaxes out an image that intertwines with the support on which it is painted. The result is a beautiful harmony of form and material.

Yoakim Bélanger’s new book I NEED MORE SPACE, will also have its Toronto launch at the Thompson Landry Gallery, and can be signed by the artist on April 23 between noon and 4 pm.