Christine Dewancker – Material Flow

Inspired by the life cycle of materials and how these materials are encountered in our everyday environments, Material Flow incorporates industrial building practices to create works which foreground the body and organic forms. Each piece brings forth a sensual quality of the material, positioning it in direct contrast with its utilitarian origin.

Christine is an artist currently living in Toronto, Canada. Through her work she explores the physical and psychological effects of the spaces we occupy and how the built environment informs our experiences and relationships with each other. She is interested in systems of production and circulation and how these conditions influence our relationship to materials and place.

April 6-30 at Red Head Gallery (401 Richmond West, #115). redheadgallery.org