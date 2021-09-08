City of Art III

Gallery 1313 curated exhibition of artists who explore the issues of development and city planning as seen through their art works. Oct 20-Nov 7. 1313 Queen W. https://g1313.org

This exhibition follows two successful exhibitions of a similar theme though this one is somewhat transitive as we all learn to cope during a pandemic. Covid has helped us navigate our urban environment differently though we are no less passionate about the urban centre that surrounds us, Artists offer see their world in different ways and this leads to conversation and perhaps exploring new ways to look at our urban environment This years exhibit will include film, photography, painting, mixed media, drawing, and sculpture.

It will be curated online from a call for submissions by Gallery 1313s director, Phil Anderson.