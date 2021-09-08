COVID-19

Gallery 1313 curated exhibition of artists who explore the issues of development and city planning as seen through their art works..

Sep 8, 2021

City of Art III

Gallery 1313 curated exhibition of artists who explore the issues of development and city planning as seen through their art works. Oct 20-Nov 7. 1313 Queen W. https://g1313.org

This exhibition follows two successful exhibitions of a similar theme though this one is somewhat transitive as we all learn to cope during a pandemic. Covid has helped us navigate our urban environment differently though we are no less passionate about the urban centre that surrounds us, Artists offer see their world in different ways and this leads to conversation and perhaps exploring new ways to look at our urban environment  This years exhibit will include film, photography, painting, mixed media, drawing, and sculpture.

It will be  curated online from a call for submissions by Gallery 1313s director, Phil Anderson.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Location
1313 Queen St W, Toronto, ON, Gallery 1313

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

