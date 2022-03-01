HOME(LAND) is a series of three multimedia exhibitions, curated by Claudia Arana, examining how land is connected to our sense of identity, belonging, and home across and between races, regions, cultures, and nations with connections to the four elemental energies from which all of life is created: water, earth, fire and air. HOME(LAND): Terra Firma (March 1 – May 29) is the second in the series.

Through contemporary artwork from local and international artists, the exhibition tackles the issues of bio-politics, environmental governance, borders, displacement, and erasure from a perspective of individual and community resilience. It features work by Alexandra Gelis, Dana Claxton, Helio Eudoro, MUSE Arts and Nava Waxman. HOME(LAND) is part of ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art, 2021–2022 a year-long celebration of Toronto’s exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it.

Working closely with artists and Toronto’s arts institutions, the City of Toronto is delivering major public art projects and commissions, citywide, from fall 2021 to fall 2022. Supporting local artists and new artworks that reflect Toronto’s diversity, ArtworxTO is creating more opportunities for Torontonians to engage with art in their everyday lives. This year, explore your city and discover creativity and community–everywhere. Visit artworxTO.ca for full details.