Jan 11, 2022

19 19 people viewed this event.

Collage celebrates the artwork of 31 artist members of the Women’s Art Association of Canada 

While the Dignam Gallery is closed we are open online. 

and invite you to attend this exhibition virtually here https://womensartofcanada.ca/
Starting January 14 until February 26, 2022 

The Dignam Gallery presents COLLAGE, a spectacular  exhibition by members of the Women’s Art Association of Canada (WAAC), on display and available online from January 14, 2022 through February 26, 2022.

This show comprises of over 60 pieces of artwork by 31 artist members. The artworks are done in a plethora of mediums and address various tangents related to the term Collage, in addition to showcasing the vast talent of the artists. 

COLLAGE exhibition takes place in the Dignam Gallery, inside the beautiful and historical Women’s Art Association of Canada building at 23 Prince Arthur Ave., in Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario. 

Due to recent protocols the Dignam Gallery is closed, but we are always open virtually.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Jan 14th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

