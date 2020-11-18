Consideration exhibition. Nov 26-Dec 15. Virtual artist talk Dec 3 at 2 pm. RSVP.

https://www.thompsonlandry.com/artists/a_coulombe.html

Gallery hours – Tue, Thu, Sat and Sun 11 am-4 pm, or by appt.

This latest series was created by Sylvain Coulombe over the last nine months and was inspired by time spent with his family. Consideration is a nod to all of us who have come together during this difficult time, and in the process have become more loving, attentive, and considerate of each other. Each work is an ode to taking on each day with positivity and strength. At times it takes uncertainly and doubt for us to be able to find our inner strength and resilience; enabling us to find confidence and positivity within ourselves.

Contemporary Quebec artist, Sylvain Coulombe, is known for his unique and compelling characters. His style is unmistakable, creating a strong sculptural element in his work with his thick applications of paint, followed by the scraping and carving of deep lines, as his figures emerge from the wooden canvas. This process, along with the layering of vivid and unexpected colours, brings forth the incredible texture and depth to his paintings.