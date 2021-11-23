Black Artist’s Network & Dialog (BAND) Gallery presents the exhibition Conversations in the Garden. Nov 23-Dec 12. 19 Brock.

Emmanuel Osahor’s practice engages with notions of beauty as a necessity for survival, and a pre-cursor to thriving. His works depict garden spaces as constructed sanctuaries within which manifestations of both beauty and care are present. His paintings are developed from photographic snapshots of garden spaces which are then reconfigured through processes of collage, drawing, and printmaking. They are created through a simplification of the compositional elements, and a delineation of dynamic fields of colour. These strategies coalesce into the creation of lush images with nuanced coloration that transcend representations of garden spaces and make a garden experience palpable.

Curated by: Karen Carter and Claudia Pensa Bowen