Propeller Art Gallery presents Crescive: Collage, an exhibition of paintings & sculptures by Simone Collins. Sep 22-Oct 10. 30 Abell. https://propellerartgallery.com/exhibitions/crescive-simone-collins/
Small ecosystems left to seed, thrive in their own insistent way, and odd allegiances are formed between children and animals. It is both strange, and familiar, much like being trapped at home during a global pandemic”. S.C.
Your Email - info@propellerartgallery.com
Event Price - free
Venue Name - Propeller Art Gallery, 30 Abell
Venue Description
Propeller Art Gallery, now in its 25th year, is an artist-run co-operative and exhibition space in Toronto’s Queen West Art + Design District that supports innovative, sustainable programming. Propeller garners critical acclaim and engages public interest by supporting the creative, curatorial, and commercial endeavours of artists. Its primary focus is to support member artists in their careers through innovative programming and practical professional experience including; exhibition design and installation, promotions, sales and fundraising. Propeller Gallery engenders a supportive community that heightens awareness and appreciation for the arts by providing captivating and inclusive programming, community building, networking, and partnership opportunities.