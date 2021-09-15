Propeller Gallery presents the exhibition of collage, paintings and sculptures, titled Crescive. Sep 22-Oct 10. Reception 2-4 pm Sep 25 (via Zoom). 30 Abell. https://www.artscape.ca/event/crescive-collage-paintings-sculptures-by-somone-collins/

The stay at home orders created time to create, for me at least. Most of these pieces were made during the pandemic, so they function as a kind of proof that time didn’t stop, some aspects of life kept creeping along, and even progressing. Within these pieces there is evidence of strange, pervasive growth, of biological mutations and impossibilities, and consolidation of mineral and architecture.

This exhibition is taking place at the Propeller Gallery.