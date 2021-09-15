Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Somone Collins

Propeller Gallery presents the exhibition of collage, paintings and sculptures, titled Crescive. Sep 22-Oct 10. Reception 2-4 pm Sep 25.

Sep 15, 2021

Somone Collins

7 7 people viewed this event.

Propeller Gallery presents the exhibition of collage, paintings and sculptures, titled Crescive. Sep 22-Oct 10. Reception 2-4 pm Sep 25 (via Zoom). 30 Abell. https://www.artscape.ca/event/crescive-collage-paintings-sculptures-by-somone-collins/

The stay at home orders created time to create, for me at least. Most of these pieces were made during the pandemic, so they function as a kind of proof that time didn’t stop, some aspects of life kept creeping along, and even progressing. Within these pieces there is evidence of strange, pervasive growth, of biological mutations and impossibilities, and consolidation of mineral and architecture.

This exhibition is taking place at the Propeller Gallery.

Additional Details

Location Address - 30 Abell St. Toronto ON

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021 @ 01:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 10th, 2021 @ 05:30 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Propeller Gallery

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine