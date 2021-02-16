NOW MagazineAll EventsCrossing Boundaries Exhibit 2021

Crossing Boundaries Exhibit 2021

Paris, Barcelona, and more. Twist Gallery’s Crossing Boundaries online exhibit allows you to travel and explore the world through the eyes of 8 talented and local artists. Mar 2-29. https://www.twistgallery.ca

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-02 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-03-29 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Virtual Event

