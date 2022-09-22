Cultural Tuesdays: Italy: Where Romance Meets Reality

From the postcard view of Italy as seen by outsiders, to the reality behind the façade as represented by Italy itself, this two-part Cultural Tuesdays lecture series with Dr. Franco Gallippi presents the many romantic portraits of Italy as conveyed through cinema, television, literature, and other media.

Explore these different views on Tuesdays, September 27 & October 4, 7:00pm at the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, Columbus Centre.