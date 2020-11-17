Darkness and Decadence

Krystal Ball is a Jamaican-born artist currently residing in Toronto. Her work often features the human figure and different nature motifs colliding with geometric shapes and patterns, highlighted by her rich and striking uses of colour. Nov 17-Dec 6.

In this current body of work Ball is exploring the push back against notions of respectability rooted in colonial values as she presents portraits of well-known local Jamaican dance hall queens.

Please note: The gallery is closed to walk ins due to COVID19 restrictions. To visit the exhibition, book an appointment here.