Mar 16, 2022

Degale Design Art Exhibition

Join us this Saturday for an art exhibition hosted by Yael De Gale, the founding artist of De Gale Design. As a Visual Artist and Illustrator, storytelling has always been the influence behind his designs. He also attributes his Afro-Caribbean heritage, love for music, philosophy, history and interest in anime as influences to his unique style. 

On March 19th, he invites art lovers to view his collection of  artworks showcased with many pieces available for purchase. The event will be held in Scarborough at the Mind Body Soul Studios.

Come experience a night of culture, storytelling and good vibes. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 4500 Sheppard Ave. E Unit #36

Event Price - Free Admission

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

