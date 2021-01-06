DesignTO X KEDD 2021

The King East Design District, located in Old Town Toronto, will host a collection of DesignTO installations in the windows of select local businesses, Jan 22–31, 2021.

DesignTO is about creativity, community and experimentation. Keeping health and safety top of mind, this year all installations are viewable from the outdoors at venues across the design district.

Use this Google Map, when you are ready to take in the sights with a self guided tour. Learn more at: https://kingeastdesigndistrict.com/designto/