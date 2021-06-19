Diane Arbus: Pursuing Difference

Thirty years after showing revolutionary photographer Diane Arbus (1923 – 1971) in Canada for the first time, Corkin Gallery is very pleased to present “Pursuing Difference,” an exhibition of work by the artist who transformed the world’s cultural perception and critical reception of photography.

Presented on the 50th anniversary of Arbus’s death, the exhibition brings together photographs the artist took in the 1960s, many in New York City parks. For Arbus, parks were a democratizing setting — spaces for unexpected encounters and chance interactions with a cross-section of diverse people whose bodies, genders, abilities, and behaviours didn’t necessarily conform with socially-prescribed or -sanctioned conventions. Championing people’s “differences” — what she expanded upon as “those of birth, accident, choice, belief, predilection, inertia” — Arbus turned her lens on singularities and identities that challenged hegemonic norms of representation, thereby expanding the public’s understanding of who matters and whose stories get to be told.

