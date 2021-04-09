Cinevolution’s flagship annual event, Digital Carnival, returns with the theme of “Z”!

A cutting-edge media art festival for all audiences, Digital Carnival Z will be headlined by UNION, a speculative sci-fi exhibition set in the year 3000 created by Featured Artists Nancy Lee 李南屏 and Kiran Bhumber ਕਿਰਨਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ ਭੰਬਰ, presented in partnership with the Richmond Art Gallery.

In addition to the interactive gallery exhibition, join us for a dynamic array of online exhibitions, performances, and talks, where artists explore the relationship between bodies, gestures, culture and society to imagine new futures #BeyondTheBinaries.

Discover new media works ranging from dance, poetry, video, interactive media, live coding to web XR online at DigitalCarnival.ca.

ASL interpretation, closed captioning, and audio description available. For detailed accessibility information, please contact Regan Shrumm by email at regan@cinevolutoinmedia.com or by phone at 778-803-7150.

Learn more about Cinevolution

www.cinevolutionmedia.com

www.instagram.com/cinevolution

www.facebook.com/cinevolution