Cinevolution’s cutting-edge media art festival for all audiences, Digital Carnival Z will be headlined by UNION, a speculative sci-fi exhibition set in the year 3000 created by Featured Artists Nancy Lee and Kiran Bhumber, presented in partnership with the Richmond Art Gallery.

Interactive gallery exhibition, online exhibitions, performances, and talks, where artists explore the relationship between bodies, gestures, culture and society to imagine new futures #BeyondTheBinaries. Discover new media works ranging from dance, poetry, video, interactive media, live coding to web XR online at DigitalCarnival.ca. April 21 to June 6. http://digitalcarnival.ca

ASL interpretation, closed captioning, and audio description available.

For detailed accessibility information, please contact Regan Shrumm by email at regan@cinevolutoinmedia.com or by phone at 778-803-7150.