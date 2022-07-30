Dis/Mantle, an art exhibit inspired by the efforts of Black abolitionists, reimagines Spadina Museum using an Afrofuturism narrative: where Mrs. Pipkin is now the homeowner and the house is a safe haven for those seeking freedom through the Underground Railroad. The group show includes soundscapes, ceramics and visual art from Canadian artists from the Afro Caribbean diaspora, including an iconic portrait of Louisa Pipkin and a series of new portraits of members of the Black community by lead artist Gordon Shadrach.

Louisa Pipkin was a freedom seeker, who escaped enslavement in the United States and came to Canada where she worked as a laundress in the 1870s for the Austin family, the founders of the Dominion Bank of Canada and the homeowners of Spadina. Dis/Mantle is inspired by the real Mrs. Pipkin and the efforts of Black abolitionists.

The exhibition is only available via a free guided tour. In order to give the best possible experience, tours have a maximum capacity. Please check in at the front desk to enquire about availability.

Wednesday and Friday

Tour times: 12:15 pm, 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm and 4 pm.

Thursday

Tour times: 12:15 pm, 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm, 4:15 pm, 5:15 pm and 6 pm.

Saturday and Sunday

Tour times: 11:15 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 p.m. and 4 pm.

*NOTE* The Museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.