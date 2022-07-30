Dis/Mantle Evening: Mrs. Pipkin’s Manor

Interactive art installations and experiences: an evening of Visual, Decorative, Performing and Culinary Arts.

Welcome to Mrs. Pipkin’s Manor…

Draped in the bloodlines of ancestry, Mrs. Pipkin’s Manor dismantles the world as you see it once you step inside.

Spadina Museum reflects the colonization of Indigenous lands by Europeans like many other historic structures in North America. The stories of those who had their land taken from them are often erased in the retelling of the historic events that celebrate the development of colonization throughout Canada. The stories of the African enslaved peoples (and diaspora) who were instrumental in the economic development and construction of the colonies have systematically been erased or diminished by those who control the historic narratives.

This evening is a reimagining of Spadina Museum utilizing an Afrofuturistic narrative where Mrs. Pipkin is the homeowner and the house is a haven for those who travelled safely to southern Ontario via the Underground Railroad. It is an immersive experience using portraiture, decorative arts, performance and sound to bring forth the under-represented history of Black people in Toronto and is inspired by the efforts of Black abolitionists. Read more about the Dis/Mantle exhibition at toronto.ca/DisMantle