New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Dis/Play

Dis/Play is a free, public Disability Arts project featuring over 50 disabled creatives at three locations in Toronto from November 12-27,.

Nov 2, 2021

Dis/Play

16 16 people viewed this event.

Dis/Play is a free, public Disability Arts project featuring over 50 disabled creatives at three locations in Toronto from November 12-27, 2021. Dis/Play was created by lead artist and curator Ophira Calof, in partnership with the Reelabilities Film Festival of Toronto/Miles Nadal JCC as part of ArtWorxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021-2022.

Dis/Play explores innovative disability aesthetics, treating access measures as art, along with embodying interdependence and cross-disability organization in the creative framework. Far too often accessibility is an afterthought to all parts of society, including the arts. This project embraces access at every stage of the process, and has explored how to create a community driven piece while remaining physically distanced and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Additional Details

Location Address - 188 Lowther Avenue

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Mon, Nov 15th, 2021 to

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine