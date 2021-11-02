Dis/Play is a free, public Disability Arts project featuring over 50 disabled creatives at three locations in Toronto from November 12-27, 2021. Dis/Play was created by lead artist and curator Ophira Calof, in partnership with the Reelabilities Film Festival of Toronto/Miles Nadal JCC as part of ArtWorxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021-2022.

Showings each night at 7:15 pm, 8:00 pm and 8:45 pm.

Dis/Play explores innovative disability aesthetics, treating access measures as art, along with embodying interdependence and cross-disability organization in the creative framework. Far too often accessibility is an afterthought to all parts of society, including the arts. This project embraces access at every stage of the process, and has explored how to create a community driven piece while remaining physically distanced and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.