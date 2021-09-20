Election

Leily Derakhshani

Sahar K. Boluki Gallery presents an exhibition of paintings. Oct 1-16. 160 Davenport. Info@saharkboluki.art Leily has found a simple expression free.

Sep 20, 2021

Sahar K. Boluki Gallery presents an exhibition of paintings. Oct 1-16. 160 Davenport. Info@saharkboluki.art

Leily has found a simple expression free from obscurity and complexity where she has shown her past in an artistic form and expressive language. Her paintings display the changes and the transformations that appeared in her life in the past few years.

Location Address - 160 Davenport Rd., Toronto ON M5R 1J1

Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 to

Art Exhibition

Art

