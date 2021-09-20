Leily Derakhshani

- News
Sahar K. Boluki Gallery presents an exhibition of paintings. Oct 1-16. 160 Davenport. Info@saharkboluki.art
Leily has found a simple expression free from obscurity and complexity where she has shown her past in an artistic form and expressive language. Her paintings display the changes and the transformations that appeared in her life in the past few years.
Location Address - 160 Davenport Rd., Toronto ON M5R 1J1