Catherine Hois: Disruptive Body

An invitation to Disruptive Body, an exhibition by Catherine Hois

Hello,

My name is Catherine Hois, I am a visual artist, currently in my last semester in the MFA program at York University, Toronto. I would like to extend a formal invitation to my upcoming visual arts exhibition at York University. My exhibition titled Disruptive Body aims to bring up conversation about the dangers of normalizing extreme body management in society, by creating an immersive, confrontational environment. This research is based on my collection of journal entries that record my experience recovering from an eating disorder, body dysmorphia, and is my way of confronting my inner struggles. It is important to me that the viewer is immersed into the environment I create, and I achieve this by displaying aspects of the home, memories, and familiar materials through sculpture, drawing, and stop-motion film.

Disruptive Body will be exhibited April 11- 15 in the Special Projects Gallery at York University (86 Fine Arts Rd).