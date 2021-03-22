20 Artists. 7 Days. 1 Gallery. Online exhibition which travels across 5+ countries exploring what it means to be apart.

Following a year that has been defined by 6 feet, Distance: A Retrospective on the Space Between People challenges artists and audiences to explore what distance means to them. Whether we are divided by oceans, or inches, the connections between two points are felt in profoundly different ways. This retrospective interrogates the commonly held conceptions of distance and breaks them down using the lens of identity, community, and mental health. March 29-April 4.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/distance-a-retrospective-on-the-space-between-people-tickets-145379336509

This collection of artists engage in a dialogue that tackles more than just how distance can manifest in life. Their critical discourse also provides insight into how the virtual realm has radically changed how we connect and socialize across the world. Featuring artists from Canada, France, India, Nigeria, South Africa and the United States, Distance: A Retrospective on the Space between People looks at the rapid development of pandemic culture through a diverse set of artistic perspectives. Using mediums that range from painting and photography to textile art and bread baking, these artists have captured a compelling moment in history.

Held exclusively online, Distance: A Retrospective on the Space Between People uses virtual reality to create a meaningful platform that facilitates a unique dialogue between artists and audiences. By sharing stories about individual hardship, and growth this exhibition opens up a new space for people across the world to reflect, and find new strength for the difficult times ahead.

Made possible by: University of Toronto Scarborough Arts Management Program.

Mature content warning.