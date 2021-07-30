- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
DocNow 2021 is an interdisciplinary documentary festival featuring innovative work from the X University’s Master of Fine Arts in Documentary.
DocNow 2021 is an interdisciplinary documentary festival featuring innovative work from the X University’s Master of Fine Arts in Documentary Media program. This multi-arts, multi-media festival showcases the film, photography, installation, and new media work of a diverse group of international storytellers. The festival will run from August 4 – 30th and feature exhibitions and installations across various galleries, with films screening on an online platform.
Your Email Address - taras.hemon@ryerson.ca