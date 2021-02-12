The 1939 publication Changing New York is a landmark of documentary photography, yet no one has seen the book that Berenice Abbott and Elizabeth McCausland actually planned and wrote—until now. Join author Sarah M. Miller and RIC Curator Gaëlle Morel for a conversation about Documentary in Dispute, the latest release in the RIC Books series. Their discussion will focus on the process of reconstructing the original manuscript of Changing New York, how it alters the history of documentary photography, and discoveries in the RIC archives that made it possible. March 8 at 7 pm. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3q5VdOt

Image: Berenice Abbott, untitled contact print, 1929–1930, gelatin silver print. Berenice Abbott Archive, Ryerson Image Centre