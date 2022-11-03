Don Valley Art Club: Holiday Show

The in-person Gallery show runs from Wednesday, November 9th until Sunday, November 20th (11:00 am – 4:00 pm), with the simultaneous online show continuing until November 27th.

When the show opens, a link to the online show will be available at the website: https://donvalleyartclub.com/ .



Mark your calendar! Join us in person or visit us online, as we get ready to celebrate the Holiday Season!