Nov 3, 2022

Don Valley Art Club: Holiday Show

The in-person Gallery show runs from Wednesday, November 9th until Sunday, November 20th (11:00 am – 4:00 pm), with the simultaneous online show continuing until November 27th.
When the show opens, a link to the online show will be available at the website: https://donvalleyartclub.com/ .
 
Mark your calendar! Join us in person or visit us online, as we get ready to celebrate the Holiday Season!

Location Address - Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre 67 Pottery Road, Toronto, ON, -

Event Price - Free

Wed, Nov 9th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, Nov 20th, 2022

Art Exhibition

Art

