Don’t You Want Me outdoor exhibit

04
Aug
-
18
Aug

The Don’t You Want Me photography project examines the lives of queer people and their rescue dogs by creating a visual global platform for them to tell their stories. Finding strength and purpose in the unconditional love given by dogs we watch the project’s subjects heal and transform. 

The project’s aim is to highlight what happens when the marginalized receive unconditional love and support. This bond and the subsequent personal growth form the backbone of the Don’t You Want Me project. 

 

Date And Time

2020-08-04 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-08-18 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

28 Bathurst St, Toronto
 

Venue

Stackt Market
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Stackt Market

 

​Photographers, dog lovers and humans on a mission Jack Jackson (Toronto) and Deb Klein (UK via Brooklyn) connected overseas in a blast of serendipity involving the mutual admiration of each other’s work, a friend in common across the globe, close ancestral UK roots, and most importantly their shared belief that all people and animals - including the overlooked, underserved and marginalized - have a right to LOVE and RESPECT, which informs their work and their images. 

