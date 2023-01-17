Doors, Through the Horror of Wa

Doors. Through the horror of war.

Brought to you by the Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival. Presented by the Small Arms Inspection Building (SAIB), Museums of Mississauga.

A powerful new exhibition titled “Doors. Through the horror of war” curated by Ukrainian artist Ruslan Kurt is scheduled to take place from January 17th to February 1st, 2023 at Small Arms Inspection Building (SAIB). The opening reception of the exhibition is scheduled to take place on Thursday 19th of January, 2023, from 4.00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The exhibition will feature a range of mediums including photography, children’s drawings and toys, and 13 real Ukrainian doors, damaged by war. Each piece explores different aspects of the war and its impact on the people of Ukraine.

“On February 24, 2022, the war knocked on the door of every Ukrainian. The “Doors” art installation will show and tell the stories of millions of Ukrainians who were forced to cross the doors of their homes to escape the war and terror caused by the Russian soldiers. Many of them died without being able to get out…

We draw a parallel with lives as a doors. Because doors, like people, have their own story. We will take you through the doors of Ukrainian homes. To show you… What is life? What is death? What is fortitude? What is courage? And what is the price of freedom…”

“Doors. Through the Horror of War” is a powerful and moving exhibition that offers a unique opportunity to see, touch and even smell the devastating impact of war on the people of Ukraine.

Part of this unique art installation has already been exhibited in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary, but will be presented in its entirety for the first time in Mississauga.

The exhibition will be open to the public from January 17th to February 1st, 2023 at Small Arms Inspection Building (SAIB) located at 1352 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E9. Admission is free. Brought to you by the Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival.

For more information, please contact Ruslan Kurt at (438) 496-0973 or kurtmodernart@gmail.com.

Project website www.ruslankurt.com/doors-through-the-horror-of-war