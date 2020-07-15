Dornith Doherty: Archiving Eden – Exchange

Archiving Eden: Exchange presents x-ray images of 5,000 seeds – the smallest number required to preserve a single plant species. Housed within a vault-like structure, the installation by artist Dornith Doherty comes to life during seed exchange events, where visitors are invited to remove an image from the vault’s walls and replace it with a transparent envelope containing a single Canadian seed. Over time, the installation will change both physically and visually: from representational to actual, dark to light.