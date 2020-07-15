NOW MagazineAll EventsDornith Doherty: Archiving Eden – Exchange

Dornith Doherty: Archiving Eden – Exchange

Museum of Contemporary Art
16
Jul
-
16
Aug

Dornith Doherty: Archiving Eden – Exchange

by Museum of Contemporary Art
 
416 people viewed this event.

Archiving Eden: Exchange presents x-ray images of 5,000 seeds – the smallest number required to preserve a single plant species. Housed within a vault-like structure, the installation by artist Dornith Doherty comes to life during seed exchange events, where visitors are invited to remove an image from the vault’s walls and replace it with a transparent envelope containing a single Canadian seed. Over time, the installation will change both physically and visually: from representational to actual, dark to light.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-16 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-08-16 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

158 Sterling Rd, Toronto, 158 Sterling Rd, Toronto
 

Venue

Museum of Contemporary Art
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Museum of Contemporary Art

 

Share With Friends

Museum of Contemporary Art
MOCA Toronto is motivated by our belief that museums can be culturally and socially useful. We promote exceptional artistic thinking and provide a community space for discourse and creativity.

Comments are Closed.