IMAGINUITY + ALL CITY SHINE: A BIPOC Street Art Exhibition

IMAGInuity (February 16 – May 1) is a dialogue of past and future Black ingenuity curated by Queen Kukoyi and Nico Taylor of Black Speculative Art Movement Canada, in collaboration with VR artist SPATIAL-ESK.

IMAGInuity is a three-part exhibition: Part 1: Inventor Showcase (in-person) – Feb. 16

Part 2: Visioning Sessions (online) – Feb. 19 – 20

Part 3: Exhibition of IMAGInuity: Museum of the Future 3022 (in-person & online) – Mar. 23

IMAGInuity is a part of ArtworxTO’s ALL CITY SHINE, a year-long BIPOC street art exhibition curated by Danilo Deluxo at Downsview Park. From a massive 360 ft. mural to surrounding architecture, to digital works, artist interviews and multidisciplinary pieces, it uses public spaces as a canvas of expression for Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and BIPOC artists to shine individually and collectively. Also on view now is work by MEDIAH, Kreecha and Yung Yemi. IMAGInuity and ALL CITY SHINE are part of ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art, 2021–2022 a year-long celebration of Toronto’s exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it. Working closely with artists and Toronto’s arts institutions, the City of Toronto is delivering major public art projects and commissions, citywide, from fall 2021 to fall 2022. Supporting local artists and new artworks that reflect Toronto’s diversity, ArtworxTO is creating more opportunities for Torontonians to engage with art in their everyday lives. This year, explore your city and discover creativity and community–everywhere.

Visit artworxTO.ca for full details. Hours: Monday Closed Tuesday Closed Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.